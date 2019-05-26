Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Man Held for Cyber Stalking Former Classmate in Hyderabad

The man and the woman were classmates in intermediate and he was in love with her but she had not responded to his proposal.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Held for Cyber Stalking Former Classmate in Hyderabad
Image for representation (Reuters).
Loading...
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly cyber stalking and sexually harassing his former intermediate classmate on social media after she rejected his proposal, police said Sunday.

The woman had recently blocked him on WhatsApp for sending 'unscrupulous messages' following which he allegedly created a fake facebook account, posted photos of her with sex soliciting comments as status and collected money from some through wallets, police said.

The man and the woman were classmates in intermediate and he was in love with her but she had not responded to his proposal. She had also deleted his messages on a WhatsApp group of their classmates before blocking him finally.

This is a case of sexual harassment in electronic form by stalking," a police release said adding the man, employed in a private firm, was arrested Saturday.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram