Man Held for Cyber Stalking Former Classmate in Hyderabad
The man and the woman were classmates in intermediate and he was in love with her but she had not responded to his proposal.
Image for representation (Reuters).
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly cyber stalking and sexually harassing his former intermediate classmate on social media after she rejected his proposal, police said Sunday.
The woman had recently blocked him on WhatsApp for sending 'unscrupulous messages' following which he allegedly created a fake facebook account, posted photos of her with sex soliciting comments as status and collected money from some through wallets, police said.
The man and the woman were classmates in intermediate and he was in love with her but she had not responded to his proposal. She had also deleted his messages on a WhatsApp group of their classmates before blocking him finally.
This is a case of sexual harassment in electronic form by stalking," a police release said adding the man, employed in a private firm, was arrested Saturday.
