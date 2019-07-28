Man Held for Entering Delhi IGI Airport on Fake Ticket

New Delhi: A man was apprehended at the Delhi Airport by CISF personnel for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Sunday.

V S Mann was apprehended by the security personnel on late Saturday evening when he was leaving the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, he said.

The man was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, the official said.

The passenger told the CISF personnel that he used a "cancelled" air ticket to Hong Kong for entering the terminal to see off his parents who were travelling to a foreign country, he said.

The passenger has been handed over to police, which have booked him on charges of criminal trespass.

Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under Indian aviation rules.