Man Held for Firing at National Level Judo Player in Delhi's Ranhola

The accused has been identified as Monu (23), a resident of Vikaspuri. He was also active on Tiktok, they said.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 9:24 PM IST
Man Held for Firing at National Level Judo Player in Delhi's Ranhola
Image for representational purpose.
New Delhi: The police have arrested a 23-year-old man, who fired shots at a national level judo player in outer Delhi's Ranhola area early this month, police said Monday.

The accused has been identified as Monu (23), a resident of Vikaspuri. He was also active on Tiktok, they said.

According to police, they received a tip-off on Friday that Monu would come near Charak Apartment situated in Budela in Vikaspuri to meet his aid with illegal firearms.

"A trap was laid and the accused was arrested," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), AK Singla.

Interrogation revealed that there was a rivalry between Jasmit and Suraj gang over supremacy in the area. There was also a dispute between them over protection money from illegal 'satta' operators as well, he said.

On the intervening night of June 1 and 2, Monu, along with his five associates, fired at Manoj - the national level judo player and Suraj.

Manoj sustained severe bullet injuries on his head and legs, while Suraj sustained gunshots in his leg in the incident, the officer said.

Monu and Ashu have been arrested and police are on the look out for Jasmit - the gang leader and his other associates, who were absconding.

Monu had procured the pistol from Sunny, who was arrested on June 15, police said, adding that one country-made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added.

