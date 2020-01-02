Take the pledge to vote

Man Held for Hurling Flute at Judge inside Courtroom in Maharashtra

The incident took place inside the court no. 10 of Metropolitan court in Dindoshi, where Saki Naka resident Omkarnath Pandey was slated to depose as a witness in his brother's 2017 murder case.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 9:58 PM IST
Man Held for Hurling Flute at Judge inside Courtroom in Maharashtra
Representative image.

Mumbai: A 60-year-old watchman, who was deposing as a witness in a murder case, was arrested on Thursday for hurling a metal flute at a judge inside a courtroom of the Metropolitan court here, police said.

The incident took place inside the court no. 10 of Metropolitan court in Dindoshi, where Saki Naka resident Omkarnath Pandey was slated to depose as a witness in his brother's 2017 murder case, an official said.

Although the case was scheduled to be heard later in the day, Pandey entered the court wearing an advocate's uniform, he added.

The accused then declared that it was Krishna Janmashtami, shouted "Jai Shree Krishna" and hurled a metal flute at the judge, hitting the court stenographer instead, the official said.

Pandey was detained on the spot, and has been arrested under section 353 (assaulting a public servant) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
