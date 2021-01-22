Man Held for Harassing Women Staffers of RTO Thane in Maharashtra

A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing women employees of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The police on Wednesday nabbed Sharad Dhumal under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and IT Act, inspector Vaishali Raskar of Wagle Estate police station said.

According to the police, the accused filed several RTI applications to pressurise the staff, harassed them on social media and passed lewd remarks. Fed up of his constant harassment, the women staffers approached the Vishaka Committee and when the accused didn't turn up despite summons, he was arrested, the official said.

The accused was presented in the local court, where he was ordered to be released on bail, she added.

