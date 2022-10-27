CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Held for Hoisting Pakistan's Flag at Home in Chhattisgarh
1-MIN READ

Man Held for Hoisting Pakistan's Flag at Home in Chhattisgarh

PTI

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 11:59 IST

Raipur, India

The action was taken against Mustaq Khan, a fruit vendor, on Tuesday evening after police received a complaint that he had hoisted Pakistan's flag atop his house. (Representational photo: Shutterstock)

Some local BJP leaders staged a protest outside the Saria police station on Tuesday, demanding that the man be booked on the charge of sedition

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly hoisting Pakistan’s national flag at his house in Chhattisgarh’s Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district, an official said on Thursday. The action was taken against Mustaq Khan, a fruit vendor, on Tuesday evening after police received a complaint that he had hoisted Pakistan’s flag atop his house in Atal Chowk area of Saria town, the official said.

A police team later removed the flag and seized it, he said. Khan was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Some local BJP leaders staged a protest outside the Saria police station on Tuesday, demanding that the man be booked on the charge of sedition.

first published:October 27, 2022, 11:59 IST
last updated:October 27, 2022, 11:59 IST