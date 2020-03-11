Man Held for Killing Associate During Hunting Expedition in Goa
Anand Gawade was placed under arrest on charges of firing at Santosh Govekar (55) with a single-barrel gun during hunting at a forest in Sankhalim village of North Goa district.
Representative image.
Panaji: Goa Police arrested a 39-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly killing his associate during a hunting expedition at a village in the state.
Anand Gawade was placed under arrest on charges of firing at Santosh Govekar (55) with a single-barrel gun during hunting at a forest in Sankhalim village of North Goa district on Tuesday night, a senior police official said.
Govekar, who received injuries in the incident, was rushed to a nearby primary health centre where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.
"Both the deceased and the accused had planned the hunting expedition," the official said.
Gawade has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.
