Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Held for Killing Associate During Hunting Expedition in Goa

Anand Gawade was placed under arrest on charges of firing at Santosh Govekar (55) with a single-barrel gun during hunting at a forest in Sankhalim village of North Goa district.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
gun murder shot dead
Representative image.

Panaji: Goa Police arrested a 39-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly killing his associate during a hunting expedition at a village in the state.

Anand Gawade was placed under arrest on charges of firing at Santosh Govekar (55) with a single-barrel gun during hunting at a forest in Sankhalim village of North Goa district on Tuesday night, a senior police official said.

Govekar, who received injuries in the incident, was rushed to a nearby primary health centre where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

"Both the deceased and the accused had planned the hunting expedition," the official said.

Gawade has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram