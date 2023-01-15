Man Held for Killing Minor Daughter, Dumping Body in River in Goa

Goa Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 11-year-old daughter and dumping the body in a river near capital Panaji, an official said on Sunday.

The police did not elaborate on the motive behind the crime.

The 31-year-old man, Mohammad Salim, a Bihar native who was residing at Charao Island near Panaji, filed a complaint with the Old Goa police on January 12 saying unidentified persons kidnapped his minor daughter on January 10.

The police then registered case of kidnapping under various provisions including the Goa Children’s Act against unidentified persons, a senior police official said.

“Teams of the Old Goa and Panaji police through their sources and search for last four days cracked the kidnapping case and found the complainant had himself committed the murder of his minor daughter and dumped the body in the Mandovi river water by tying her hands to a mangrove tree,” the official said.

The police arrested the man on Saturday, and the body was fished out with the help of fire personnel, he said.

A probe was on into the case, the official said.

