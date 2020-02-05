Take the pledge to vote

Man Held for Killing Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Delhi

The accused has been identified as Sumit Lama, husband of Rita Thapa (50), who was found murdered at her residence on Sunday night, police said.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 11:05 PM IST
Man Held for Killing Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Delhi
New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death as he suspected her of infidelity in West Delhi's Basaidarapur area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Lama, husband of Rita Thapa (50), who was found murdered at her residence on Sunday night, they said.

Rita had married Sumit, who works as a bus driver with a travel agency, in 2014 after her first husband died, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, around 11.30 am, Rita's son from her first marriage, Krishna Thapa (27), informed police about her murder, he said.

During investigation, it was found that someone known to the deceased had assaulted her as entry in the house was friendly and the room had not been ransacked, he added.

According to the officer, Krishna told police that Sumit had gotten into a fight with his mother a few days ago.

Police nabbed Sumit from Tagore Garden on Monday while he was planning to flee to Nepal, he said.

Sumit told police that he suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair. On Sunday night, when he reached home from work around 10:30 pm, he found Rita in an inebriated condition and a fight broke out between the two, the officer said.

During the argument, the accused beat his wife with a stick, resulting in her death. He fled from the spot to evade arrest, he said.

