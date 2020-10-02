Man Held For Posing As Army Man To Cheat People

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an army man and cheating people on the pretext of seeking help in operating ATM, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar Dubey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur area. He even carried a forged ID card of the Army to win the faith of his prospective targets, they said.

He used to swap ATM cards of the victims and then withdraw money from their account, police said. On Thursday, a police team at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station noticed two men arguing inside an ATM kiosk, a senior police officer said.

Suspicious of their behaviour, the team enquired about the reason behind the argument. Aslam told police that he met Dubey, who introduced himself as an army personnel and showed him an Army identity card, in the parking area of the railway station, he said. Dubey requested Aslam for help claiming that his ATM card was not working. Aslam accompanied him to the ATM booth, he added. Meanwhile, they started quarrelling over money. When the police team intervened, Md. Aslam, a resident of Saran district in Bihar, filed a complaint against Dubey. He alleged that the accused pretended to be an army person and requested to help him in withdrawing money from ATM, said Harendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways).

On the basis of his statement, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up, the DCP said. The accused was arrested from the railway station after an inquiry during which he confessed to the crime, he added.

Fourteen credit/debit cards have been recovered from the accused. He was involved in four such cases previously, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

