Man Poses as Cop to Dupe Police Personnel With Transfers in Pune, Arrested

A history-sheeter known for duping patients with promises of free dialysis at a prison hospital in Pune was arrested for fraud related to the promotion of police constables, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, Amit Kamble, posing as senior inspector ‘Patil’, called constable Rustam Mujavar (47) in the Crime Branch of Pune Police and offered him with transfer to a favourable unit.

Constable Mujavar of the Crime Branch and four other constables in the Control Unit received a call between 5-5:45 pm from ‘Patil’ promising them transfers.

However, despite Kamble’s assurances, the constables did not believe him. The officials contacted Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) Ramnath Pokle, and a team of Crime Branch officers was ordered to conduct a search operation.

Officers caught Kamble from the Pune Railway station area on Saturday and brought him to the Bund Garden Police Station. A case of fraud was registered against him by the police.

Police found Kamble had several cases of fraud registered against him.

The fraud revolving around police official transfers was also not new, officers noted. He has already done this thrice in the past, officials said.

Police said Kamble informed them that he was suffering from kidney ailments. “He is putting pressure on the police for free dialysis," Inspector Sandeep Bhonsale of Bund Garden Police Station said.

“A medical test has been ordered, making it clear whether he is suffering from kidney ailments. The next course of action will be decided after the police get his medical test report," Bhonsale said.

Six cases of fraud are already pending against Kamble. The accused used to call police and jail officers and would ask for their help to receive dialysis at the Sassoon General Hospital by misleading them.

Read all the Latest India News here