Man Held For Posing as HM Amit Shah’s Personal Secy; Calling Haryana, Raj Ministers For Job

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posing as a personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get someone employed, officials said on Thursday.

Sandeep Choudhary is a resident of Teh Mundawar in Alwar district of Rajasthan, they said.

He was arrested after the Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint by the home ministry, police said.

According to the complaint, a man posing as a personal secretary of Shah had called up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get somebody employed.