INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Man Held For Posing as HM Amit Shah’s Personal Secy; Calling Haryana, Raj Ministers For Job

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

He was arrested after the Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint by the home ministry, police said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 23, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
Share this:

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posing as a personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get someone employed, officials said on Thursday.

Sandeep Choudhary is a resident of Teh Mundawar in Alwar district of Rajasthan, they said.

He was arrested after the Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint by the home ministry, police said.

According to the complaint, a man posing as a personal secretary of Shah had called up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get somebody employed.

Next Story
Loading