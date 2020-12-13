News18 Logo

Man Held for Posting Objectionable Photos of PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath on Social Media, Say Police
Man Held for Posting Objectionable Photos of PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath on Social Media, Say Police

The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused, who was sent to jail, the SP said.

Police arrested a man in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Sunday for allegedly posting objectionable photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. A case against the accused has been lodged at the Zaidpur police station in Barabanki.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi on Sunday said the Zaidpur police got information that Sageer Ahmed had posted objectionable photos of Modi and Adityanath on Facebook, triggering anger among different sections of the society.

The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused, who was sent to jail, the SP said.


