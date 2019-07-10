Man Held for Rape Attempt on Physically Challenged Girl in Odisha's Khurda District

Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested on Wednesday for making an attempt to rape a physically challenged girl in Khurda district, a police officer said.

The incident happened on the premises of a crusher unit near Tapang Chhak under the jurisdiction of Khurda Sadar police station, when the girl's mother, a worker of the crusher unit, had gone to a nearby shop, he said.

One Akshay Swain, a resident of Astaranga area of Puri district, was arrested following the victim's mother's complaint, the police officer said. "We have registered a case after the girl's mother lodged a complaint. We are waiting for the medical examination report," the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Khurda Sadar police station, BK Jena, said.

The police faced difficulties in recording the statement of the disabled girl as she was unable to speak properly, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, a minor tribal girl was allegedly raped inside a bus in Puri bus stand late Monday night. In another report from Balasore, two women from West Bengal were allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday night and their nude pictures were recorded in a guest house at Chandaneswar-Sahajipur Road, near the Odisha-West Bengal border.

Locals rescued the women from a roadside, a police officer said, adding, they were crying. The women told the police said that some persons from Digha in West Bengal forcibly brought them to the guest house, where they were gang-raped.

The DSP of Crime Branch in Balasore, Sudarsan Das, said, "Police is investigating the incident and action will be taken after detailed examination."