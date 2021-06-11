CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Man Held for Raping 12-year-old Stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon
1-MIN READ

Man Held for Raping 12-year-old Stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The 31-year-old accused, a native of Dongargarh, was arrested on Friday based on the complaint of the victim's elder sister, an official said.

A 12-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her stepfather in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, police said on Friday. The 31-year-old accused, a native of Dongargarh, was arrested on Friday based on the complaint of the victim’s elder sister, an official said.

“As per the complaint, the accused was sexually exploiting the girl for the last three years. The accused used to threaten her with dire consequences if she revealed the ordeal to anyone. The victim’s 16-year-old sister recently informed police after which the man was held for rape and criminal intimidation under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC provisions," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 11, 2021, 22:24 IST