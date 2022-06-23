Man Held for Raping Mentally Challenged Minor Cousin in Rajasthan

A 19-year old man was arrested for allegedly raping his mentally-challenged minor cousin in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl while she was playing near her house on June 5. The girl’s mother saw the accused committing the act but the family kept quiet due to social pressure, they said.

However, the family lodged a case under sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC against the accused at Gangashahar police station on Tuesday and the man was arrested within 18 hours of the FIR registration, Superintendent of Police, Bikaner, Yogesh Yadav said.

