Man Held for Raping Woman for One Year by Blackmailing Her with Video Clip in Chhattisgarh
The accused Ravi Kannauje, a native of Puraina village in Chhuikhadan area, is a distant relative of the victim, a nursing student, said Ambagarh Chowki Police Station officer Narendra Pujari.
Representative image.
Rajnandgaon: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh over a year by blackmailing her with a video clip, police said.
The accused Ravi Kannauje, a native of Puraina village in Chhuikhadan area, is a distant relative of the victim, a nursing student, said Ambagarh Chowki Police Station officer Narendra Pujari.
The officer said Kannauje, who is married, had visited the woman at her house last year, where he secretly filmed her while bathing.
He then started blackmailing the woman with the video recording and raped her several times in the last one year,
Pujari said, adding that the accused also shot obscene videos of the victim.
Recently when the woman resisted his bid, the accused allegedly circulated her videos on social media following which she lodged an FIR on Friday, the SHO said.
Kannauje is booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 376 (Punishment for rape), he said.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share the Most Adorable Kiss Ahead of Their Second Wedding
- Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone and Asks for ID, Actress' Response Breaking Internet
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s