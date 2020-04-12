Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Held for Selling Fake Lockdown E-passes in Beed

Mahesh Ashok Fapal was held from Belora village in the district, an official said. He was arrested for cheating and has been sent to judicial custody, he added.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
A motorcyclist bypasses a police barricade put up to restrict the movement of civilians during a lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi.
Representative image. (AP)

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Beed in Maharashtra for allegedly making fake passes that allows vehicles and people to move during lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Sunday.

Mahesh Ashok Fapal was held from Belora village in the district, an official said.

"These passes, that allow movement of essential goods or people in case of medical or other emergency, are available online. However, Fapal was making fake ones on a mobile phone and selling it. We found 4-5 duplicate passes," the Dindrud police station official said.

He was arrested for cheating and has been sent to judicial custody, he added.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

