Man Held for Selling Fake Lockdown E-passes in Beed

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Beed in Maharashtra for allegedly making fake passes that allows vehicles and people to move during lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Sunday.

Mahesh Ashok Fapal was held from Belora village in the district, an official said.

"These passes, that allow movement of essential goods or people in case of medical or other emergency, are available online. However, Fapal was making fake ones on a mobile phone and selling it. We found 4-5 duplicate passes," the Dindrud police station official said.

He was arrested for cheating and has been sent to judicial custody, he added.

