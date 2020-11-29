Man Held for Shooting Friend in Gurugram, Old Rivalry Suspected

Gurugram police have arrested a 21-year-old man who injured his friend after shooting at him near Sector-9 area.

According to police, the victim, identified as Monu alias Sunil, who is an employee of a leading E-commerce company, was on a bike along with his friend on Saturday night, when he sustained bullet injury on his stomach after being shot at by his friend Aftab Ahmad alias Raja, who was on another two-wheeler.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung hospital.

Monu is a native of Dharuhera in Rewari district and is currently residing in Devilal Nagar in Gurugram.

Police suspect it to be a case of old rivalry.

According to the police the accused was arrested from Bas Kusla village Tampo stand on Sunday after a tip-off.

The police have also recovered the gun, which the accused had brought from Uttar Pradesh at Rs 3,500.

"The accused was a habitual offender. Around half-a-dozen case of murder, attempt to murder and Arms act cases have been registered against him. The culprit was currently lodged in jail but was recently got bail due to Covid-19 pandemic," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Police said they have filed two separate cases against the arrested accused. An attempt to murder case was filed at Sector-9 police station. While an Arms Act case was registered against the culprit at IMT, Manesar police station.