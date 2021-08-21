CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Held for Sodomising Deaf and Mute Boy in MP's Khandwa

The incident took place in the city's Malikuan area on Friday evening.

The police have arrested a man for allegedly sodomising a 15-year-old deaf and mute boy in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa city, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in the city's Malikuan area on Friday evening, said B L Mandloi, in-charge of Kotwali police station. The accused Vinod Chuha, who is a history-sheeter, was in an inebriated state when he took the deaf and mute boy to a deserted house and allegedly sodomised him, the official said. Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's family, the accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

first published:August 21, 2021, 21:45 IST