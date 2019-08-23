Man Held for Sodomising His Nepali Roommate in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar
The victim lodged a complaint alleging that a colleague came to his room around 1 am in an inebriated state and harassed him.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 25-year-old Nepali citizen was allegedly sodomised by his roommate in Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.
The victim, working as a cook at a PG in Indira Vikas Colony, lodged a complaint on Wednesday alleging that a colleague came to his room around 1 AM in an inebriated state and harassed him,
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.
Following the complaint, a case of unnatural offences under section 377 of the IPC was registered.
During the investigation, the complainant was medically examined and the accused was arrested. He has been sent to judicial custody, police added.
