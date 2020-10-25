News18 Logo

Man Held For Spying In Rajasthan's Barmer

A man was arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer district on charges of spying for Pakistan's ISI, intelligence officials said on Saturday. The accused-- Roshan Deen, alias Roshan Bheel--was arrested from the Bijrad police station area following a tip-off that he was passing confidential and strategic information to his Pakistani handlers.

“A spy working for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested in Barmer district. He will be further questioned in Jaipur,” a top intelligence official said. The accused was employed in the Bharat Mala Pariyojna in the district.

  • First Published: October 25, 2020, 12:34 IST
