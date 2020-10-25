Man Held For Spying In Rajasthan's Barmer

Jaipur, Oct 24: A man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on charges of spying for Pakistan’s ISI, intelligence officials said on Saturday. The accused– Roshan Deen, alias Roshan Bheel–was arrested from the Bijrad police station area following a tip-off that he was passing confidential and strategic information to his Pakistani handlers.

“A spy working for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested in Barmer district. He will be further questioned in Jaipur,” a top intelligence official said. The accused was employed in the Bharat Mala Pariyojna in the district.

