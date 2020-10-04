Man Held For Supplying Illegal Firearms To Criminals In Delhi

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly supplying illegal firearms and ammunition to criminals in Delhi and its neigbhouring areas, police said on Sunday. Five country made pistols along with eight live cartridges were seized from the accused — Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said to curb smuggling of firearms from Uttar Pradesh into Delhi, a police team was formed to collect intelligence and gather information regarding such rackets. “On Friday, we received information that an illegal arms supplier, Ashok Kumar, would come to MB road here near Tughlakabad Fort to deliver a consignment of illegal firearms… Accordingly, our team laid a trap and he was nabbed,” he said.

Five country made pistols along with eight live cartridges were recovered from his possession and a case was registered against him at Sangam Vihar police station, he added. On interrogation, Kumar told police that he was earlier into farming but after shifting to his uncle’s village, he came in contact of local criminals there. He was supplying arms and ammunition to criminals in Delhi-NCR for the last one year to make a quick buck, the DCP said.

On Thursday, he received the consignment of illegal arms and ammunition from another criminal in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and was supposed to deliver it in Delhi-NCR, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor