Man Held for 'Threatening to Rape' His Online Woman Friend in Mumbai
Trimbak Giri, after befriending the woman started sending obscene videos and messages. He also allegedly demanded that the woman make obscene videos of herself and send him, and threatened to rape her if she did not, the official said.
(Representative picture: Getty Images)
Mumbai: A 38-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman through social media and threatening to rape her, police said.
Trimbak Giri, the accused, got in touch with a 30-year-old woman on social media, said a senior police official.
After befriending her, he allegedly started sending her obscene videos and messages.
He also allegedly demanded that the woman make obscene videos of herself and send him, and threatened to rape her if she did not, the official said.
After she filed a complaint, Navghar Police tracked down Giri from phone records and arrested him.
He was booked under IPC section 354 D (stalking a woman through electronic communication) and the Information Technology Act. Further probe was on.
