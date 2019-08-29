Man Held for Trying to Rape Minor Stepdaughter in UP's Pilibhit
According to Sungarhi police station SHO SK Bajpai, the man was arrested on Wednesday night following a complaint lodged by his wife.
Representative image.
Pilibhit: A man was arrested for the bid to rape his minor stepdaughter here, police said on Wednesday.
According to Sungarhi police station SHO SK Bajpai, the man was arrested on Wednesday night following a complaint lodged by his wife.
Citing the complaint registered by the woman, police said, "After the death of her first husband, the complainant re-married four years ago. Her second husband always remained in an inebriated state and often beat up children. As a result, the woman, along with her children, was living in a separate house."
"On Tuesday night, when the woman was out for some work, the man in an inebriated state entered the house and tried to rape the 15-year-old girl," they added.
The girl managed to escape and narrated the entire sequence of events to her mother, who reached the police station and lodged a complaint.
Police registered a case against the man under various sections of the IPC, the SHO said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not the Correct Choice of Words: Nick Kyrgios Clarifies his Comment on ATP Being Corrupt
- Priyanka Chopra Morphing This Awkward Nick Jonas Pic is Fitting Tribute to Love
- Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Takes Dig at Alia Bhatt for 'Stealing' Prada Song
- Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days
- India Must Focus on Becoming Major Software Producer, Suggests MeitY Secretary