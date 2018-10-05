English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Held for Trying to Smuggle 2 kg ‘Charas’ Worth Rs 8 Lakh at Goa Airport
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for airport security found the man suspicious and checked his bag, leading to recovery of about 2 kgs of 'charas', a variety of cannabis.
Representative Image: Shifa Khan/ News18
Panaji: A Muscat-bound passenger has been apprehended by the CISF at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle out narcotic worth about Rs 8 lakh, a senior official said on Friday.
Farhan A (25), a resident of Hyderabad, was intercepted late Thursday when he was about to take a flight to Muscat, he said.
The narcotic is worth about Rs 8 lakh and the man was later handed over to anti-drugs officials for further probe, he added.
