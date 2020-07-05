Man Held for Tweet Praising Gangster Vikas Dubey, Calling Him 'Lion' for Killing 8 Policemen

Kilkil Sachan, who runs a coaching institute in Kakadeo area in Kanpur, has been arrested from his apartment in Keshavpuram area of the city in connection with objectionable posts on social media.

Sachan had made a post on the social media applauding and glorifying criminal, Vikas Dubey, as a 'lion' for killing eight policemen in Bikru village of the district on Friday. The tweets have now been deleted.

Police are carrying our searches for another accused, identified as Rita Pandey. Superintendent of Police, South, Aparna Gupta said that Sachan was being questioned and would be booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Acts.

Meanwhile, sources said that Sachan was close to Vikas Dubey and it was under the latter's patronage that his coaching centre flourished.