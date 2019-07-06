Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Held, Four Juveniles Apprehended in Chawri Bazar Temple Vandalising Case

On the night of June 30, a mob vandalised the temple in Hauz Qazi area after a quarrel between two people over parking a scooter took a communal turn.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
Man Held, Four Juveniles Apprehended in Chawri Bazar Temple Vandalising Case
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man and apprehended four juveniles in connection with the vandalising of a temple in Chawri Bazar, which had led to communal tension in the area, officials said.

With this, total seven men have been arrested and eight juveniles apprehended. More arrests are likely as search is underway for other suspects, police said.

On the night of June 30, a mob vandalised the temple in Hauz Qazi area after a quarrel between two people over parking a scooter took a communal turn. However, the market has been opened from Thursday and tension reduced, police said.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed by the Delhi Police chief about the issue. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Friday visited Chawri Bazar area to review security arrangements.

Presence of police has been reduced in the area after normalcy returned in central Delhi, police said, adding that further investigation in the case is on

