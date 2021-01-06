Man Held from Gujarat's Jamnagar for Giving Death Threat to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

A man was nabbed from Jamnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar on phone last month, a Mumbai police official said. A team of Mumbai Police officials tracked down the caller in Jamnagar and apprehended him with the help of their counterparts in that city, he said.

The team is expected to reach Mumbai on Thursday with the man, he said. As per a complaint filed by Pednekar at Azad Maidan police station in South Mumbai, she had received a threat call on her mobile phone on December 21 last year, another police official had said, adding that the caller spoke in Hindi and also abused her.

A case has been registered under section 506- II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. When asked about the possible context in which the threat call was made, the official said that further investigation is underway.

The elections to Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are slated to be held next year. Pednekar, who is a Shiv Sena corporator from a municipal ward in Mumbai, was elected as Mayor in November, 2019.