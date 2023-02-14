CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Man Held in Bihar for Threatening to Kill Union Minister in Viral Video
1-MIN READ

Man Held in Bihar for Threatening to Kill Union Minister in Viral Video

PTI

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 14:44 IST

Hajipur, India

The accused claims he had dreams of killing the minister and he disclosed the same in the video, police said. (Photo for representation)

Rai, the Minister of State for Home, is scheduled to take part in a procession in Hajipur on the occasion of Mahashivratri later this week and the accused, in the video, had spoken of ”firing two bullets” on the leader on the occasion

Police on Tuesday arrested a young man, who had threatened to kill Union minister and senior BJP leader from Bihar Nityanand Rai in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to Kumar Manish, the Superintendent of Police, Vaishali, the accused Madhav Jha (25) was arrested from Town police station area early in the morning.

Rai, the Minister of State for Home, is scheduled to take part in a procession in Hajipur on the occasion of Mahashivratri later this week and Jha, in the video, had spoken of ”firing two bullets” on the leader on the occasion.

”The accused claims he had dreams of killing the minister and he disclosed the same in the video. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.

Rai had represented the Hajipur assembly seat, named after the eponymous town where Vaishali is headquartered, many times. He is now serving his second term in the Lok Sabha from Ujiyarpur, a part of which falls under Vaishali district. PTI CORR NAC RBT RBT

first published:February 14, 2023, 14:44 IST
last updated:February 14, 2023, 14:44 IST
