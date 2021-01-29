Man Held in Delhi for Snatching Walkie Talkie From Cop During Republic Day Violence

A man has been arrested from Nangloi in Delhi's West district for allegedly snatching a wireless set from a Delhi Police constable during the Republic Day violence.

"The wireless set has been recovered from the man. He was previously involved in three different cases registered in 2019 in different police stations of Delhi," IANS quoted A Koan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer Delhi as saying.

According to the Delhi police, in the ensuing commotion, several protesters had snatched pistols, ammunition, teargas guns and other security paraphernalia from the police personnel on duty on January 26.

At least 394 police personnel and several protesters were injured in the violent clashes that broke out on the Republic Day after the proposed tractor rally by the protesting farmers went awry.