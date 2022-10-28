Man Held in Haryana for Stealing Mobile Phones Worth Rs 5 Crore

Haryana Police on Friday said it arrested a man for allegedly stealing mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore.

The accused has been identified as Deepak, a native of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, a police spokesperson said.

Deepak, along with his accomplices, had on May 27 looted mobile phones from a container truck of a firm located in Bawal town of Rewari district, he said.

The accused first kidnapped the truck driver and then committed the crime, the spokesperson added.

A case in this connection was registered at Kasola police station in Rewari on May 28, he said, adding Depak was absconding since then.

He is already facing three criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

