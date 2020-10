Man Held In Kota For Spying For Pakistan, Interrogation Underway

Kota (Rajasthan): Army officials detained a 30-year-old carpenter from Uttar Pradesh, currently engaged in contract work in Kota Army area, from his work site here on Saturday as he was allegedly spying for Pakistan through social media platforms. An interrogation jointly by teams of the Army, police and intelligence agencies with the suspected agent is underway.

The suspect identified as Imran, hailing from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh and currently employed as a carpenter under a contractor in the city’s Army area, was picked up from the workplace on Saturday, Superintendent of Police, Kota City, Gourav Yadav said. The suspect had been working in the Army area for the past two months, he added.

Imran was found to be in constant touch with people in Pakistan through social media platforms and WhatsApp groups, said a police official of Bhimganj Mandi police station.

