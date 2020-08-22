INDIA

1-MIN READ

Man Held in MP's Jhabua for Putting Up Inflammatory Facebook Post on Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Banks of the River Sarayu are decorated on the eve of a groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya, India, (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

The police on Friday night arrested Golu Qazi in Petlawad town, about 60 km from district headquarters, an official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
A 37-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district for allegedly putting up an inflammatory post on Facebook about the Ram temple in Ayodhya, police said on Saturday. The police on Friday night arrested Golu Qazi in Petlawad town, about 60 km from district headquarters, an official said.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by Deepak Kag, the district president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, Jhabua superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said. The complainant has alleged that the accused had repeatedly posted inflammatory religious posts, the official said.

In the report filed on Friday, the complainant has alleged that the accused had put up a controversial post on Facebook on Thursday about the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Qazi has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for putting up the inciteful post, he said, adding that peace has been maintained in the area following the arrest.

