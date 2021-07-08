Man Held Two Days After Stabbing Wife To Death Over Rumoured Affair

A man, who was accused of killing his wife in Haryana’s Sonipat, was arrested by police on Wednesday. Praveen allegedly stabbed Payal to death at their home two days ago over her rumoured extramarital affair. A local court has sent him to one-day police custody. Payal is survived by her three kids — two daughters and a son.

Praveen’s elder brother Ravindra, who lives in the same house, told police that the couple was involved in a fight on Monday. In a fit of rage, Praveen stabbed his wife with a knife multiple times. As Payal screamed for help with her children crying next to her, Ravindra rushed to see that she was lying in a pool of blood. He immediately took her to the civil hospital in Sonipat where she was declared dead.

Assistant sub-inspector Chand Singh said that the husband used to continuously doubt his wife’s character and finally killed her on Monday. Praveen, who is under police custody, is being questioned.

In another criminal case in Sonipat, a woman from Delhi was sexually assaulted in the Civil Lines area of the district last week. The accused had befriended the Delhi-based victim on Facebook and invited her to Sonipat for his birthday celebration. The man took the woman to a hotel in Geeta Bhawan Chowk where he allegedly raped her.

The woman registered an FIR against the accused and a case was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The accused is a resident of Madina village in Sonipat and he befriended the woman on Facebook. The young man called her to come to Sonipat on the pretext of birthday and raped her,” said station in-charge Neeraj Kumar.

