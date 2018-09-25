English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Held with Country-made Pistol in Delhi Metro Station
CISF personnel apprehended Rohit, a resident of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, at the Anand Vihar metro station late on Monday after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon in his bag.
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man has been apprehended at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag, officials said Tuesday.
CISF personnel apprehended Rohit, a resident of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, at the Anand Vihar metro station late on Monday after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon in his bag, they said.
The man was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.
Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by law.
