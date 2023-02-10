Man Held with Mephedrone Worth Rs 16.60 Lakh in Palghar

A man was arrested in Palghar in Maharashtra allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 16.60 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

He was held near Achole police station on Wednesday after he was seen moving suspiciously near a mall, the official added.

“We found 83 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 16.60 lakh with him. He has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said.

