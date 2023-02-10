CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Held with Mephedrone Worth Rs 16.60 Lakh in Palghar

PTI

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 13:20 IST

Palghar, India

He was held near Achole police station on Wednesday (File image/News18)

A man was arrested in Palghar in Maharashtra allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 16.60 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

He was held near Achole police station on Wednesday after he was seen moving suspiciously near a mall, the official added.

“We found 83 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 16.60 lakh with him. He has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 10, 2023, 13:20 IST
last updated:February 10, 2023, 13:20 IST
