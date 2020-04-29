Man, His Mother Accused of Assaulting Doctors at Govt Hospital in Palghar's Wada

Palghar: A case of assault has been registered against a 30-year-old man and his 60-year-old mother for allegedly abusing and assaulting a medical superintendent at the Wada Rural Hospital in the district.

The accused were identified as Ganesh Badade and Yashodha Badade, residents of Alman in Wada tehsil.

Police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said that Ganesh's brother was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

The accused got into an altercation with the medical superintendent and another doctor on duty and allegedly abused

and assaulted them, he said.

The police arrested Ganesh in the case and further probe was underway, he added. Wada Taluka Medical Employees Association condemned the incident.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365