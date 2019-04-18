English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Hurled Shoe at GVL Narsimha Rao for 'Media Attention', Delhi Police Releases Him
Delhi police officials said that the man, identified himself as Shakti Bhargava, a doctor by profession and a resident of Kanpur, was disturbed due to civil dispute.
Shoe hurled at BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao at press conference on Thursday.
Loading...
New Delhi: The man, who hurled shoes at BJP leaders addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters on Thursday, has been released as nothing suspicious was found in joint interrogation of Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau.
Delhi police officials said that the man, identified himself as Shakti Bhargava, a doctor by profession and a resident of Kanpur, was disturbed due to civil dispute and hurled the shoe only to gain media attention. "Nothing incriminating has been found, and no complaint was received against him," an official said.
Bhargava's medical examination has been carried out and CCTV footage was scanned to ascertain the sequence of events. "A joint team of Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police's Special Cell and Security Wing questioned him to ascertain how he gained entry, the purpose of his visit and why he threw shoes at the BJP leaders," a senior police officer said.
At the time of the incident, BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and G V L Narsimha Rao were addressing the media with Rao attacking the Congress for defaming Hindus by foisting "false cases" on Hindutva activists, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.
Delhi police officials said that the man, identified himself as Shakti Bhargava, a doctor by profession and a resident of Kanpur, was disturbed due to civil dispute and hurled the shoe only to gain media attention. "Nothing incriminating has been found, and no complaint was received against him," an official said.
Bhargava's medical examination has been carried out and CCTV footage was scanned to ascertain the sequence of events. "A joint team of Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police's Special Cell and Security Wing questioned him to ascertain how he gained entry, the purpose of his visit and why he threw shoes at the BJP leaders," a senior police officer said.
At the time of the incident, BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and G V L Narsimha Rao were addressing the media with Rao attacking the Congress for defaming Hindus by foisting "false cases" on Hindutva activists, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Game of Thrones Stills Show Winterfell Gearing Up For Battle Against the Night King
- Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Staring into Your Soul
- A Divine Intervention? Woman Claims That She Saw Jesus In Notre Dame Flames
- Amid Avengers: Endgame Promotions, Chris Hemsworth Visits Disneyland Shanghai
- 81-Year-Old Man Arrested for Growing Marijuana in Maharashtra, Says He Didn't Know it Was Illegal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results