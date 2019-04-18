SPONSORED BY
Man Hurled Shoe at GVL Narsimha Rao for 'Media Attention', Delhi Police Releases Him

Delhi police officials said that the man, identified himself as Shakti Bhargava, a doctor by profession and a resident of Kanpur, was disturbed due to civil dispute.

Updated:April 18, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
Shoe hurled at BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao at press conference on Thursday.
New Delhi: The man, who hurled shoes at BJP leaders addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters on Thursday, has been released as nothing suspicious was found in joint interrogation of Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau.

Delhi police officials said that the man, identified himself as Shakti Bhargava, a doctor by profession and a resident of Kanpur, was disturbed due to civil dispute and hurled the shoe only to gain media attention. "Nothing incriminating has been found, and no complaint was received against him," an official said.

Bhargava's medical examination has been carried out and CCTV footage was scanned to ascertain the sequence of events. "A joint team of Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police's Special Cell and Security Wing questioned him to ascertain how he gained entry, the purpose of his visit and why he threw shoes at the BJP leaders," a senior police officer said.

At the time of the incident, BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and G V L Narsimha Rao were addressing the media with Rao attacking the Congress for defaming Hindus by foisting "false cases" on Hindutva activists, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.
