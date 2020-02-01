Man Hurls Crude Bombs at Estranged Wife and Her Friend in Ayodhya, Absconding

Lucknow: A man hurled crude bombs at his wife and another man near Kanshiram Colony in Ayodhya on Saturday evening. The duo were rushed to Shri Ram Hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary information, the accused, Zalim Singh who is absconding, and his wife Komal, were living separately for the last six months. A police officer said Zalim suspected his wife of having an affair with one Manoj, the man who was injured in the blast.

On Saturday, when he found Komal talking to Manoj near a house where Komal is residing after leaving her husband’s place, Singh hurled the bombs at them.

The officer said the couple had a fight a few days ago. It is suspected the accused might have started carrying the crude bombs since then. Officers found one live bomb at the spot following which the bomb disposal squad was informed.

Manoj told reporters at the hospital, “I went to Kanshiram Colony to meet Komal. Zalim Singh hurled bombs at me. I ran when the first bomb came my way, but got injured by the second one.”

Komal said, “He (Singh) threw around four to five bombs at us, of which one bomb blasted on my leg. I had earlier complained to police about my husband’s abusive behavior, but nothing was done. I was not living with him because he used to beat me up.”

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) Amar Singh said, “The accused attacked his wife and her friend with crude bombs. Both the injured people were rushed to hospital. A case has been registered and the culprit will be nabbed soon. The situation is under control now.”

