Man Impersonating Octogenarian at IGI Airport Makes it to Global List of Aviation Events

The publication has listed the event under the 'misfires and mischief' sub-title with a picture of the passenger in his disguised look-comprising a snowy white beard and turban- sing his cell-phone to call someone after he was apprehended by the CISF.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
Man Impersonating Octogenarian at IGI Airport Makes it to Global List of Aviation Events
The impersonator Jayesh Patel. (Image: Twitter/@CISFHQrs)

New Delhi: The apprehension of a 32-year-old man, impersonating an octogenarian, by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport last year has made it to the CNN's 'most talked about aviation moments' of the world, a spokesperson for the airports guarding force said on Wednesday.

"The extraordinary detection of passenger Jayesh Patel by Sub Inspector Rajveer Singh has found a place in this global list which is a matter of pride for CISF," Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said.

The impersonator's detection was possible as the force hugely invests in "behaviour detection skills and thorough frisking procedures" for its personnel deployed to guard 61 civil airports of the country at present, Singh said.

The CNN publication, issued last month, has listed the event under the 'misfires and mischief' sub-title with a picture of the passenger in his disguised look- comprising a snowy white beard and turban- using his cell-phone to call someone after he was apprehended by the CISF on September 8 last year at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, had coloured his hair and beard white as he arrived on a wheelchair to board a flight to New York. He allegedly used a fake passport with the name Amrik Singh, aged 81 years.

The Delhi Police later also apprehended a makeup artist from Rohini area of the national capital for allegedly helping the passenger in acquiring the 'old man' look.

"In spite of the perfect makeup and all out efforts to imitate an old passenger, Patel was caught by SI Singh leading to detection of a major case of impersonation," the spokesperson said.

The CISF SI has already been recommended for the top honour of 'director general commendation certificate' given by the paramilitary force, he said.

Another incident at the same airport, where a 48-year-old man impersonating a Lufthansa Airlines pilot and was held last year, has also found mention in the list that has other titled events like 'cabin innovations', 'making the world a better place' and 'new airports, from Beijing to Berlin'.

The about 1.70 lakh personnel strong Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is designated as the national civil aviation security force apart from securing vital infrastructure in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

It is among the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that function under the Union home ministry.

