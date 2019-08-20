Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man in Madhya Pradesh Gives Triple Talaq to Wife after Allegedly Harassing Her for Months

The accused, identified as Saddam, divorced his wife Aamreen Baig through 'talaq-e-biddat' which was banned under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:August 20, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Man in Madhya Pradesh Gives Triple Talaq to Wife after Allegedly Harassing Her for Months
Picture for representational purposes. (Getty Images)
Loading...

Khargone: A 25-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh has been booked for allegedly giving triple talaq (divorce) to his wife, in what is suspected to be first such case in the state after the practice became a criminal offence, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Saddam, divorced his wife Aamreen Baig through 'talaq-e-biddat' which was banned under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

The 19-year-old Aamreen, who approached police on Monday further accused her husband and in-laws of harassment and violence and said her husband even tried to strangle her to death once.

The victim, in her complaint to police, claimed that she was married to Saddam, a native of Rangrezwadi on April 6 this year. As per the complaint, Saddam, a motor mechanic, has been demanding Rs one lakh from her father to open a new garage.

"Aamreen had gone to her parents' place to celebrate Bakri Eid. After returning to her in-laws on August 16, she was beaten up by Saddam and others for money. Saddam then threw her out of his house after uttering the word 'talaq' thrice," said a police officer. The woman also told the police that Saddam has an extramarital affair with women relatives.

The SP Sunil Pandey told the media that he has received the complaint and has ordered an FIR against the man and his family. The parliament last month had passed a bill criminalizing triple talaq amid opposition from multiple parties.

(With inputs from PTI)

