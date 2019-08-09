Man in Madhya Pradesh Narrowly Escapes Death While Recording TikTok Video in Flooded River

Neemuch: A man in Madhya Pradesh narrowly escaped death after jumping into an overflowing river in Neemuch district on Friday in order to shoot a Tiktok video.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Pappu Singh, got his foot stuck in the bridge while returning from the river.

In the strong flow of the water, he could barely keep his head above water and was about to drown when his friends swung into action and pulled him out. A video of the incident shows Singh's friends making frantic efforts to save him from the swirling stream.

The incident took place under Manasa police station area in Mahagarh area. The victim was later taken to a hospital.

Heavy rains in many northern states have led to several deaths. At least two girls had died in a picnic after being washed away near a waterfall in Maharashtra last week.

Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, has also witnessed the brunt over the last few days, with incessant rainfall inundating water bodies and low-lying areas.

The city has recorded 3.3 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours -- the famed Upper Lake only requires 0.8 foot of water to touch the full tank level. The city till now has recorded 910 mm of rain, the highest in the last three years.

Jabalpur, Indore, Jhabua, Ujjain, Dewas, Burhanpur, Khandwa and other cities in the state have also received torrential rainfall, which has crippled normal life.

