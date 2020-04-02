Take the pledge to vote

Man in Maharashtra Assaulted for 'Leaking' Info on Those Who Attented Tablighi Meet

The aged man had informed the village 'gramsevak' about seven persons who attended the Tablighi meet and also insisted that they be tested for coronavirus, police said.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
For representation: Paramedics prepare to transport a group of residents to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (AP Photo)
For representation: Paramedics prepare to transport a group of residents to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (AP Photo)

Mumbai: A man was assaulted by a group in Maharashtra's Solapur district for allegedly informing a village official about those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The aged man had informed the village 'gramsevak' about seven persons who attended the Tablighi meet and also insisted that they be tested for coronavirus, police said.

Apparently angered by this disclosure of information, the group on Tuesday assaulted the man, police said.

An offence has been registered at the Vairag police station in connection with the assault, police said.

