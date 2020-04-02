Man in Maharashtra Assaulted for 'Leaking' Info on Those Who Attented Tablighi Meet

Mumbai: A man was assaulted by a group in Maharashtra's Solapur district for allegedly informing a village official about those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The aged man had informed the village 'gramsevak' about seven persons who attended the Tablighi meet and also insisted that they be tested for coronavirus, police said.

Apparently angered by this disclosure of information, the group on Tuesday assaulted the man, police said.

An offence has been registered at the Vairag police station in connection with the assault, police said.

