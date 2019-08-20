Take the pledge to vote

Man in Maharashtra Gives Triple Talaq to Wife After 20 Years of Marriage; Booked

A case was registered against the accused, Bilal Shaikh, under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, on Monday on the complaint of his wife.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
Man in Maharashtra Gives Triple Talaq to Wife After 20 Years of Marriage; Booked
Picture for representational purposes. (Getty Images)
Nashik: A middle-aged man from Nashik district in Maharashtra has been booked under the newly-enacted law for allegedly giving triple talaq (divorce) to his 36-year-old wife, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the accused, Bilal Shaikh, under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, on Monday on the complaint of his wife, Sameena Shaikh, a Sinnar police station official said. Shaikh's parents have been booked for dowry harassment and torture under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

According to the complainant, she was given oral talaq by Shaikh earlier this month, nearly 20 years after their marriage, he said.

Quoting the complaint, he said Shaikh and his parents had been harassing the complainant for money since 1999. No arrest is made so far, he added.

The new legislation makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence with three-year imprisonment.

