Man in Rajasthan Kills Son After Being Scolded For Regularly Consuming Liquor

In a case of filicide, a 50-year-old man allegedly murdered his young son for constantly opposing his drinking habits in Pushkar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said. The victim Chainram (21) used to oppose his father Nainaram's habit of regularly consuming liquor. On Tuesday night, a quarrel broke out between them and the father hit his son on the head with an iron rod leaving him dead on the spot.

The funeral was conducted early on Wednesday. On receiving information about the murder and funeral, we rushed to the spot but the accused managed to escape, police said. Some of the relatives who were attending the funeral were brought to the police station and later released.

We are investigating the matter. Apart from the murder case, those who were involved in destroying the evidence will also be arrested, SHO of Pushkar police station Rajesh Meena said.

