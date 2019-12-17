Take the pledge to vote

Man in Red Beating Jamia Students During Stir Part of Anti-Auto Theft Squad, Says Delhi Police

Delhi police has also, in its preliminary briefing to the MHA, said that not a single bullet was fired by Delhi police. It has found an empty cartridge during its sweep of Jamia area and is investigating if any of the protesters fired.

Arunima | CNN-News18

Updated:December 17, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
Man in Red Beating Jamia Students During Stir Part of Anti-Auto Theft Squad, Says Delhi Police
Protests against the police crackdown on Jami and AMU students (PTI)

New Delhi: Amidst reports of three people receiving bullet injuries in the Jamia protest of December 15, Delhi police has claimed that not a single bullet was fired by the policemen on duty in Jamia.

Top police officials told CNN-News18 that out of three people admitted in hospitals with suspected bullet injuries, one person has been discharged while two others are undergoing medical investigation to ascertain if the injuries sustained are from bullet.

"In Holy Family Hospital, one person was admitted claiming bullet injury. Doctors have investigated and ruled that the injury was not a bullet injury. The person has been discharged. Two people were admitted in Safdarjung hospital, their injuries are being investigated," a top Delhi police officer said.

Delhi police has also, in its preliminary briefing to the MHA, said that not a single bullet was fired by Delhi police. "Police only used tear gas. We have not even used rubber bullets," Delhi police officer said.

Police has found an empty cartridge during its sweep of Jamia area and is investigating if any of the protesters fired. "From Jamia, we have found an empty cartridge from a residential area. It is being investigated," a Delhi police officer said.

Police also clarified that the man in civil clothes seen beating up a group of women Jamia students is not a civilian, but a Delhi police personnel from the auto theft squad. "He is constable Arvind from the Anti-auto Theft Squad. On that day all reserve policemen were called for law and order duty. The AATS men are usually not in uniform," Delhi police sources said.

Top brass of the police, however, could not clarify why a man with no identification badge was allowed to wield the lathi in violation of established protocol.

Jamia Milia University has meanwhile told the Ministry of Human Resource Development that they intend to seek formal intervention of MHRD in the protest matter. "Late Monday night Jamia has sent a report to MHRD in which an executive committee resolution is attached asking for MHRD enquiry. But formally they haven't asked MHRD for an enquiry yet," MHRD sources told CNN-News18.

MHRD officials said that of 42 central universities, barring Jamia and AMU, exam is on as schedule in all other universities. Protests their have been peaceful.

