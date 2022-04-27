CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Man in UP Held for Making 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Modi, Yogi

The police also claimed to have recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Police are trying to ascertain when the video was made and identify those who shared it online

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Prime minister and the state chief minister, police said. According to them, one Chintaram Verma was arrested after a video showing him making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media. Verma is also seen burning lotus’, BJP’s election symbol, in the video.

Police are trying to ascertain when the video was made and identify those who shared it online. The police also claimed to have recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.

first published:April 27, 2022, 23:53 IST