Man Injured After Reactor in Thane Chemical Unit Explodes

Thane: The supervisor of a chemical unit in Maharashtra's Thane district was injured on Monday after a reactor exploded, a district disaster control official said. The unit is situated in the MIDC industrial area in Dombivali.

"One of the five reactors in the chemical unit exploded in the afternoon. Sachin Deshmukh (40), a supervisor there, was injured. Fire brigade personnel put out the ensuing fire soon after. Deshmukh is admitted in a nearby hospital," he added.

