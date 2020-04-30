Man Intoxicates 16-year-old Dalit Girl, Repeatedly Rapes Her for a Month in Chitrakoot Village

Satna: A Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man in a village in Chitrakoot district, police said on Thursday.

The 16-year-old girl has alleged that the man had raped her a month back after giving her some intoxicants and had been blackmailing and raping her since then, SP, Chitrakoot, Ankit Mittal, said on Thursday.

The girl visited the police station with her elder brother on Wednesday after which an FIR was lodged and the youth arrested.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, the SP added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365