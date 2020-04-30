Man Intoxicates 16-year-old Dalit Girl, Repeatedly Rapes Her for a Month in Chitrakoot Village
Image for representation.
Satna: A Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man in a village in Chitrakoot district, police said on Thursday.
The 16-year-old girl has alleged that the man had raped her a month back after giving her some intoxicants and had been blackmailing and raping her since then, SP, Chitrakoot, Ankit Mittal, said on Thursday.
The girl visited the police station with her elder brother on Wednesday after which an FIR was lodged and the youth arrested.
The girl has been sent for medical examination, the SP added.
